Keerthy Suresh shares the biggest challenges behind her character Bhavani in Akka

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On Thursday, the makers of Akka, an upcoming gangster series starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, unveiled its trailer in the presence of the cast and crew. At the launch, Keerthy spoke about the preparation that went into bringing her character Bhavani to life.
Keerthy Suresh’s preparation and challenges
From physical training and learning Hindi to participating in script-reading sessions, Keerthy Suresh said Akka introduced her to new aspects of the filmmaking process.
“There was a lot of preparation and homework that we did before the shoot, starting from script reading. This is my first Hindi project, and script reading is not something that we very generously do down south all the time. So, that’s very new for me, and I loved the process of doing it,” she said.
Recalling an interaction that reinforced her appreciation for the process, Keerthy Suresh opened up about bumping into actor Nassar at a hotel where she was present for the script reading session. “I remember I was once having breakfast at a hotel and met an actor called Nassar. So, he asked me, ‘What are you here for?’ And I said, ‘I’m here for a show, and I’m here to do the script-reading process.’ And he was like, ‘You know that is the actual process, which we don’t follow, right?’ It was very nice to do a lot of new things,” she recalled.
The actor also spoke about the challenges she faced while filming the series, particularly learning Hindi and adapting to the language used by her character. “Physically, of course, I trained a lot, and coming to dialogues, there’s also a different kind of Hindi that we follow in the series. There were a lot of challenges that I really enjoyed taking on. I learned a lot of things and also unlearned a lot of things,” said the Mahanati actor.
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When asked whether performing the action sequences or learning Hindi had been more challenging, Keerthy laughed and said, “A little bit of both.”
Radhika Apte on playing the antagonist in Akka
Radhika Apte, who plays Rudra, the antagonist in Akka, also opened up about preparing for the role. Like Keerthy, she underwent workshops and rehearsals, with Hindi being one of the crucial aspects of her preparation.
“We did some workshops and some rehearsals. Hindi was a preparation for me,” she said.
Reflecting on how the role was different from her previous work, Radhika said, “It’s different from everything else that I have done because it’s very dramatic and filmed on a large scale. It’s a proper gangster series. It’s got style. Normally, I do my indie, realistic work, so it’s very different from that. So, it was quite hard to embody that and deliver everything with a pause, a look, and incorporate that into the rhythm of the character. I would’ve never imagined myself in a character like this.”
Written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty and produced by YRF Entertainment, Akka will premiere on Netflix on October 30.