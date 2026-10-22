Keerthy Suresh shares the biggest challenges behind her character Bhavani in Akka

On Thursday, the makers of Akka, an upcoming gangster series starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, unveiled its trailer in the presence of the cast and crew. At the launch, Keerthy spoke about the preparation that went into bringing her character Bhavani to life.

Keerthy Suresh’s preparation and challenges

From physical training and learning Hindi to participating in script-reading sessions, Keerthy Suresh said Akka introduced her to new aspects of the filmmaking process.

“There was a lot of preparation and homework that we did before the shoot, starting from script reading. This is my first Hindi project, and script reading is not something that we very generously do down south all the time. So, that’s very new for me, and I loved the process of doing it,” she said.