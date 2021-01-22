Kay Kay Menon to return as Himmat Singh for Special Ops 1.5

Hotstar Specials and Neeraj Pandey are set to launch a new form of storytelling with Special Ops Universe. For the first time in India, multiple characters, stories and seasons will co-exist within a universe. The first project in line will have Kay Kay Menon return as Himmat Singh for Special Ops 1.5.

Narrated across three episodes, Special Ops season 1.5: The Himmat Story will go back in time to 2001 and explore the formative years of Himmat as a R&AW agent. The show has been shot across multiple international locations and promises to scale up the action and drama. It is slated to launch by end of the year.

Sharing the first look of the show, creator Neeraj Pandey posted on Instagram, “हिम्मत के जीवन की वो घटना जो उसे हिम्मत सिंह बनाती है । We go back in time to witness the incident that shaped the Man.”

The director shared that Special Ops was conceptualized as a universe, which will go beyond the regular narratives of linear seasons and conventional storytelling. In a statement, Pandey shared, “The response by the audiences demanded that we embark on the journey. We are starting off with a unique Special Ops 1.5; which is neither a prequel nor a sequel and with this the audience will be witnessing the backstory of the main protagonist Himmat Singh. The series will start with Himmat Singh being assigned another case, but the deflection point is the same parliament attack that started the series of events.”

Actor Kay Kay Menon, who was much appreciated for his performance in Special Ops added, “If you thought that you had seen the best of Himmat Singh, you need to wait for Special Ops 1.5 – it is a terrific redemption story! While it’s not a prequel to Special Ops, there is some interesting history about the character that will unfold. As an actor I strive to do different things and being part of a new universe is very exciting.”

The original series – Special Ops launched in March last year and starred Kay Kay Menon, Saiyami Kher, Sharad Kelkar, Karan Tacker, Muzammil Ibrahim, Sana Khan, Meher Vij, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, and Vipul Gupta among others.