Kay Kay Menon starrer Special Ops 1.5 begins shoot, declares Neeraj Pandey

Director Neeraj Pandey on Saturday took to Twitter to share an update on his upcoming series Special Ops 1.5. Sharing a photo on Twitter, the filmmaker informed his fans that the shoot of the series has begun.

“1.5 begins,” he tweeted. Special Ops season 1.5 will see Kay Kay Menon return as Himmat Singh. The series, narrated across three episodes, will go back in time to 2001 and explore the formative years of Himmat as a RAW agent.

Earlier this year, Neeraj Pandey shared Special Ops season 1.5’s poster on Instagram.

Sharing the poster, featuring Kay Kay Menon, the filmmaker wrote, “We go back in time to witness the incident that shaped the Man.”

Neeraj Pandey had earlier shared that Special Ops was conceptualized as a universe.

“The response by the audiences demanded that we embark on the journey. We are starting off with a unique Special Ops 1.5; which is neither a prequel nor a sequel and with this the audience will be witnessing the backstory of the main protagonist Himmat Singh. The series will start with Himmat Singh being assigned another case, but the deflection point is the same parliament attack that started the series of events,” Neeraj Pandey said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Pandey (@neerajpofficial)

The first season of Special Ops was launched in March 2020. Apart from Kay Kay Menon, the series starred Saiyami Kher, Sharad Kelkar, Karan Tacker, Muzammil Ibrahim, Sana Khan, Meher Vij, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, and Vipul Gupta among others.

Special Ops revolved around a manhunt for a terrorist responsible for carrying out multiple terror attacks in India.