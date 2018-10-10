Kay Kay Menon: We should look into harassment cases seriously

Kay Kay Menon is gearing up for the launch of his web series, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family.

Actor Kay Kay Menon says cases of sexual harassment need to be dealt with seriously. The actor, who is gearing up for his debut web series The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, interacted with the media here on Tuesday.

The #MeToo movement in India exploded after Tanushree Dutta renewed a decade-old complaint of harassment against actor Nana Patekar two weeks ago. Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, singer Kailash Kher and actors Rajat Kapoor and Alok Nath have also been named in separate allegations.

Commenting on the movement which is gaining momentum in India, Kay Kay said, “I think if there are cases of harassment, then we should seriously look into it. I don’t know the details of cases. I am neither a judge nor a judiciary. Having said that, if there is any kind of harassment taking place in the society, then we have to take it to its logical end.”

On The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, Kay Kay said, “It has been great to be a part of a web series. Entertainment is evolving in terms of its wide reach and I am glad I could be a part of the change. The journey has been amazing and I am looking forward for the episodes to go live. We have worked really hard while shooting for this series and I hope the audience would appreciate it as the story of this series is really interesting and every actor has done an amazing job in it.”

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family also features Shriswara, Barun Sobti, Eisha Chopra and Swaroop Sampat in lead roles. In the series, Kay Kay and Barun play warring brothers.

