Kaushiki actor Shruti Srivastava: I am looking to do some challenging roles in films and web shows

Kaushiki actor Shruti Srivastava was a Miss India contestant in 2012.

Model-turned-actor Shruti Srivastava was one of the most intriguing characters in Kaushiki. Playing Aditi in the web show, Shruti, who is also a choreographer, has managed to make her mark, and now is waiting to do some more challenging roles in the future. Talking about her experience shooting for Kaushiki, Shruti, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “It was amazing, and I really wanted it to go on for few more days. We wrapped up the schedule quite quickly and smoothly and since we really bonded well, it would have been great to spend some more time with the gang.”

Aditi comes across as the sweet and smart girl, but she is a gold-digger who cheats on her lover, and as per the latest episode, even tried to murder her friend. When asked if she has met a person like this in real life, Shruti said, “Oh, if I met someone like Aditi, I too would have been fooled (laughs). She is a very smart and intelligent girl, but she will never let anyone know what a con she is. It’s an intriguing character, and though she was really grey, I enjoyed playing it a lot.”

While Aditi cheats on her lovable boyfriend Maggie (Omkar Kapoor), she is in a secret relationship with DK (Namit Das), who is her partner in crime. The two seem to be in a toxic relationship where there’s no respect, and the Delhi girl feels that it’s very common in today’s relationship. “I think a lot of people have such relationships. Also, since Aditi is yet to overcome the abortion she had, she still finds herself connected with DK. Also, I think they both really love each other but are not of the same temperament and so keep on fighting. But when they get together to take advantage of someone, they are in complete sync.”

Shruti, who was a Miss India contestant in 2012, also spoke about thrillers as web-show. “I think they are just great and if you get hooked to it, it’s impossible to come out of the show. Recently, I started watching 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, and though it’s a sad story, I feel I am part of the protagonist’s life. Similarly, my family and fans on social media keep on messaging me when the next episode would be out. They are so connected to the show that they just can’t wait to know what happens next.”

With the cast comprising of young stars, we asked Shruti to share a fun moment from the shoot with us. “There are loads of them but if I have to share one, well, on the last day of the schedule, we were shooting in the pool and it was chilling cold. I was donning a bikini and I was shocked when our director Suparn (Varma) asked me to get inside. I was shivering, and it was impossible to emote or say the dialogues. On one hand, you had to look hot and sexy, and on the other side, I was dying of cold. It was also hilarious as me and Omkar (Kapoor) were trying hard to get used to the freezing water so that we could shoot, and the rest were just laughing at us,” she shared.

A Salman Khan and Virat Kohli fan, the actor made her debut with web show Gehraiyaan and is now waiting to leave a mark in the entertainment industry. “I am getting a lot of offers but after doing Kaushiki, I really want to wait and pick the best out of the lot. I am also getting calls from TV shows but I am not too keen, as I don’t enjoy that kind of content. I am hoping to get a good opportunity in a film or web series next.”

Kaushiki, also starring Rannvijay Singh, Sayani Gupta, Omkar Kapoor, Namit Das and Rajeev Siddharth among others, streams new episodes every Friday on Viu.

