Kaushiki actor Sayani Gupta: Would love to dance around trees but only intense roles come my way

Viu’s thrilling drama Kaushiki will head towards its climax this week. The last episode saw the comeback of Kaushiki, played by Sayani Gupta, after she was assumed dead for long. With skeletons set to come out of the cupboard and all dots getting connected, it’s going to be an exciting time ahead. Before the show ends, indianexpress.com got in an exclusive chat with Sayani to talk about the show, her stint in the digital space and a lot more.

“It was amazing to shoot with this bunch of people. Also, our director Suparn Verma was well planned with the shoot and in a short schedule, we managed to have a great time,” she talked about her experience with the series.

While she played the titular role, her character, compared to others was a positive one. Ask her if that affected her, and she said, “Not at all. When I got the narration from the producer Namit Sharma, I loved the script. I was also excited that they were trying to do something interesting when it comes to thrillers. My character sees a drastic change towards the end, and that sounded really interesting. With such a good team of actors, it was fun throughout.”

Kaushiki in the show had a knack of getting into trouble, and Sayani agreed that it was stupid of her but then there are people, who are similar to her. “While shooting, I too questioned my directors as to why she is doing this (laughs). I am so different as I stay away from all sorts of problem, be it my friends’ or even mine. I am not someone, who intrudes, but there are people, who go all the way, wanting to know about their friends’ lives. Yes, it’s a work of fiction but the world is filled with different kinds of people and their complexities.”

The Margarita with a Straw actor, who is currently experimenting with the digital space, further spoke about the platform. “I think it’s the next thing and it’s already out there. I had been staying away from web for a long time but when I was offered Inside Edge, I gave in. And then Kaushiki came my way, and I really liked what they were attempting. And now I have my hands full with other web shows, which I am looking forward to. There’s obviously good and bad to the rise of web – good that so many people are getting to do so much interesting work and they don’t have to wait for distributors for a release. And since there are so many shows being made, there is a problem of quality, which I think will improve with time.”

While she is on a signing spree when it comes to web, Sayani has her apprehension when it comes to Indian television. “I can never do TV. I don’t do things that I won’t watch and the sensibilities and temperament of shows right now don’t match with me. But I am glad that the web is now considered and equated to TV shows.” As for movies, the actor quipped, “I would love to dance around trees but nobody seems to look at me like that. They just keep on giving me intense roles.”

Kaushiki also stars Rannvijay Singha, Namit Das, Shruti Shrivastava, Madhurima Roy, and Rajeev Siddhartha among others. It will air its final episode this Friday, June 29.

