Kaushiki actor Namit Das: It was a challenge to portray such a negative character

Kaushiki actor Namit Das feels that he might have done few shows but he is lucky that all his projects have caught the public eye. Kaushiki actor Namit Das feels that he might have done few shows but he is lucky that all his projects have caught the public eye.

An actor par excellence, Namit Das has surprised the world playing the dark character in Viu’s Kaushiki. No one would have imagined him to carry the role so convincingly. Namit, in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com shared that this was the entire objective of doing this negative role. “It was a conscious decision for sure as people tend to put me in the rom-com genre easily. It was important to break the image and when the opportunity to portray a quirkier side came, I was really excited.”

He further added, “DK is a very challenging and different kind of role. I haven’t known anyone who is so selfish and negative. But as an actor, I was kicked doing it as one craves for taking up variety roles and being associated with different stories.”

While his vicious character in the Kaushiki is loved by many, Namit is remembered best for his titular role in Sumit Sambhal Lega. When asked if he wants to do television again, he smiled to say, “I would love but it has to be something interesting and challenging. Sumit Sambhal Lega was a great show but I don’t want to repeat doing something similar, so if a different kind of show comes my way, why not?”

The actor adds that he might have done few shows but he is lucky that all his projects have caught the public eye. “I am happy that I was successful in taking up such good work. Today, content is bombarded at the audience with every week so many web series releasing, each Friday having multiple releases, and there is already a rally of TV shows on air. I feel extremely lucky that way.”

When asked to choose the turning point in his career, Namit shared, “My first film Wake Up Sid definitely. It’s been 10 years but the film is still very special to me. Also, Sumit Sambhal Lega, which I did three years back, was an important step in my career as it brought me mass popularity. People still remember me for that show and it’s a big hit on the digital platform.”

Kaushiki stars Sayani Gupta, Rannvijay Singha, Omkar Kapoor, Namit Das, and Rajeev Siddhartha among others. It streams on Viu, with new episodes every Friday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd