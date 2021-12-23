Kaun Banegi Shikharwati trailer: This dysfunctional royal family is a hoot

The trailer of ZEE5’s upcoming web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is out, and it seems like a comedy set within a present-day royal family. The trailer shows the story of a has-been king, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who owes a whopping amount to the government in the name of wealth tax, which he certainly cannot afford to pay. His right-hand man, played by Raghubir Yadav, asks him to get his daughters involved so they can all reconcile, and possibly save the fort of Shikharwati.

Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh play the king’s daughters who share a dysfunctional relationship and are now pitted against one another to inherit the throne of Shikharwati.

Watch the trailer of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati here:

The trailer shows that the princesses of Shikharwati grew up in a very competitive environment, and we can see them indulging in a few games in the trailer. In one scene, they are sporting a tracksuit quite reminiscent of the Squid Games tracksuit which seems like a parody of the Korean series.

Naseeruddin Shah seems to be having a gala time in the comedy series. The actor was previously seen in the Amazon Prime Video musical series Bandish Bandits, where he played musical guru Pandit Radhemohan Rathod, who shares a difficult relationship with his older son.

Talking about the series, Soha Ali Khan said in a statement, “I have been looking forward to do something out of the box and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati turned out to be exactly what I wanted. The script was the first thing that caught my attention and of course, the talented star cast.” Lara Dutta shared, “It was such a refreshing experience shooting for this series with such great co-stars who together are a mad bunch to handle.”

The show, also starring Cyrus Sahukar and Varun Thakur, is directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati starts streaming from January 7 on ZEE5.