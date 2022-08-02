Katrina Kaif is ready for her Koffee with Karan appearance but without Vicky Kaushal, see photos

August 2, 2022 3:31:00 pm
The Koffee keeps brewing regardless of whether the audience can handle it or not. After the latest Koffee with Karan promo featuring Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan was shared, Katrina Kaif teased her Koffee appearance. However, much to the sorrow of VickKat fans, she won’t be featuring with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. If reports are to be believed, Katrina will appear on the show with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.
Katrina shared photos of herself and wrote, “Anyone for Koffee?” Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a hand-raising emoji, while Shweta Nanda dropped a heart-eyes emoji.
Earlier, Ishaan had dropped several photos on Instagram hinting that he would be appearing on Koffee With Karan. He captioned the post, “Koffee date with ________ (hot beverage emoji). #KoffeeWithKaranSeason7.” Siddhant commented, “Bhoot…”
While Katrina has appeared on the show a few times, Ishaan Khatter made his debut on the show in Season 6 with brother Shahid Kapoor, shortly after his Bollywood debut Dhadak. This will be Siddhant’s first time on Karan’s chat show.
Koffee With Karan Season 7 has seen Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday and Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The show is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and drops a new episode every Thursday.
