Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Katrina Kaif is ready for her Koffee with Karan appearance but without Vicky Kaushal, see photos

Katrina Kaif is all set to appear on Koffee With Karan with reportedly Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 3:31:00 pm
Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif will make her Koffee With Karan appearance (Photos: Instagram/ Katrina Kaif)

The Koffee keeps brewing regardless of whether the audience can handle it or not. After the latest Koffee with Karan promo featuring Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan was shared, Katrina Kaif teased her Koffee appearance. However, much to the sorrow of VickKat fans, she won’t be featuring with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. If reports are to be believed, Katrina will appear on the show with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Also Read |Vicky Kaushal celebrates Katrina Kaif’s achievements, calls her ‘beautiful, woman of his life’

Katrina shared photos of herself and wrote, “Anyone for Koffee?” Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a hand-raising emoji, while Shweta Nanda dropped a heart-eyes emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Earlier, Ishaan had dropped several photos on Instagram hinting that he would be appearing on Koffee With Karan. He captioned the post, “Koffee date with ________ (hot beverage emoji). #KoffeeWithKaranSeason7.” Siddhant commented, “Bhoot…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

While Katrina has appeared on the show a few times, Ishaan Khatter made his debut on the show in Season 6 with brother Shahid Kapoor, shortly after his Bollywood debut Dhadak. This will be Siddhant’s first time on Karan’s chat show.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 has seen Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday and Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The show is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and drops a new episode every Thursday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 03:31:00 pm

Alia Bhatt says there is more to intelligence than just being book smart: They might think ‘she is dumb’ but…
