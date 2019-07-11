Katherine Heigl roped in for Netflix series Firefly Lane

Katherine Heigl is joining Firefly Lane, a Netflix series, as one of the leads.

Advertising

Based on the bestseller of the same name from author Kristin Hannah, the series will see Heigl play a magnetic, ambitious and loyal woman named Tully Hart.

The Suits actor is also attached to executive produce, alongside Stephanie Germain and Lee Rose, reported Deadline.

Firefly Lane follows Kate and Tully, who meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments.

Advertising

When an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart the two women go their separate ways, and it is unclear whether they will ever be able to reconcile.

Maggie Friedman will write, showrun and executive produce the 10-episode series. Original author Hannah is also onboard as a co-executive producer.

Peter O’Fallon will direct and executive produce the first episode.

This is Hannah’s third novel with an adaptation in production.

Her books The Nightingale and The Great Alone are both in production at Sony’s TriStar Pictures.