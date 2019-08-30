Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas coming back for The Haunting of Hill House follow-up

Another two prominent members of Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House are returning for its follow-up, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Advertising

Actors Kate Siegel and Henry Thomas are set to play new roles in Bly Manor, director Mike Flanagan shared on Twitter.

“I’m beyond thrilled to announce that the inestimable, irreplaceable, invaluable Henry Thomas has joined the cast of The Haunting of Bly Manor,” Flanagan, who created and directed the show, posted on Wednesday.

THE HAUNTING wouldn’t be THE HAUNTING without fan favorite KATE SIEGEL… and I’m elated to confirm that she’ll be joining us at BLY MANOR. @k8siegel @haunting — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 29, 2019

A day later, the director tweeted, The Haunting wouldn’t be The Haunting without fan favourite Kate Siegel… and I’m elated to confirm that she’ll be joining us at Bly Manor.”

The follow-up reunites Siegel and Thomas with Hill House co-stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Victoria Pedretti.

I’m beyond thrilled to announce that the inestimable, irreplaceable, invaluable Henry Thomas has joined the cast of THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 28, 2019

Hill House, which premiered on the streaming platform in 2018, focused on the Crain family, shifting between their past selves living in the spirit-infested Hill House and their present selves dealing with both the psychological and supernatural demons that haunt them.

Advertising

The show’s worldwide success led to Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy signing a multi-year deal with Netflix.

Bly Manor derives its title from the setting of Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, which features the story of two orphans looked after by a young governess, who acts as the narrator.

It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2020.