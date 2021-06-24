Kate Herron on Loki’s LGBTQ revelation: ‘A small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full’

Loki director Kate Herron on Wednesday opened up about the surprising yet welcome revelation in the show’s third episode that the God of Mischief is bisexual. Tom Hiddleston’s supervillain-turned-anti-hero made the revelation while in conversation with the female version of himself from another timeline, played by Sophia Di Martino.

Herron tweeted a screenshot of the conversation and wrote, “From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki.”

Earlier, a glimpse of a TVA document had Loki mentioning “fluid” under the sex category, prompting many to believe that he is gender fluid.

Created by Michael Waldron, Loki continues the adventures of the titular character who escaped with the Space Stone in the kerfuffle caused by the present Avengers, who travelled back in time to the immediate aftermath of the Battle of New York to acquire the stone.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, and Sasha Lane also star in Loki.

Loki is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.