Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 3 trailer: Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s relationship goes sour

Television’s favourite couple Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s ALTBalaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat will soon return with its third season. Its trailer was recently shared on the official Twitter handle of the streaming platform.

In the over two minutes long video, we get a glimpse of the twist in the show that chronicles the life of superstar Karan Khanna (Ram) and Dr Tripura Sundari Nagarajan (Sakshi). While in the first half, we see them happily married for five years, soon we are taken to a troubled present, where they have not only been separated but have also developed a hatred for each other. TV actors Karishma Tanna, Vatsal Sheth and Hiten Tejwani have joined the show and seem to be playing pivotal roles.

Producer Ekta Kapoor too has given a hint as to what turn Karan and Tipsy’s story takes in the third season. Sharing the trailer, she wrote, “Khatti-meethi nahin… iss baar teekhi hogi takraar. Your favourites, “Tipsy & Karan” return with #KarrleTuBhiMohabbat Season 3, streaming 2nd April. @altbalaji.”

Watch Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 3 trailer starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar

In another tweet, she mentioned, “The heated ‘takrar’ btwn Karan & Tipsy is abt 2 begin. Find out wat happens wen dere love turns sour! #KarrleTuBhiMohabbat season 3 streaming 2nd April on @altbalaji #FirstLook for all d fans.”

While the first two seasons of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat were all about two strangers knowing each other, falling in love and getting married, the third instalment will presumably take surprising turns. It will start streaming on ALTBalaji from April 2.