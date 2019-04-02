Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 3 first impression: It’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.0 with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar

The third season of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat released today. It brings the iconic couple Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar together once again. The ALTBalaji series tells a tale that we have seen in many TV shows (especially Ekta Kapoor’s). A happily married couple-low phase arrives-misunderstanding occurs-they separate-only to meet again. It’s only because of Ram and Sakshi that you will sit through the show. And they will definitely take you back to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain days.

Advertising

While their chemistry is the highlight of the show, that’s where the problem also lies. Remember the leap in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (BALH) when their cute daughter Pihu was introduced? Well, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat also has a similar track with their four-year-old daughter Piya. She has been brought up by her single mom but is a spitting image of her father. From the six episodes that we have seen, it’s almost like watching BALH again, with a different sub-plot.

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 3 opens with Karan Khanna (Ram) winning an award for his film. He is shown to have become very arrogant and cold towards life and relationships. Following a non-linear pattern, the makers reveal bits and pieces of what happened five years back, that caused Karan and Tipsy (Sakshi) to separate. In the flashback, we also get to see heart-melting romantic moments between them.

Ram and Sakshi are one of the very few TV couples, who still hold a strong fanbase even though their show wrapped up long back in 2014. They are the perfect actors to present a mature love story.

Advertising

Coming back to the show, in the light of the recent #MeToo movement, we also see a young starlet trying to get Karan arrested on fake charges. And in a move that is problematic, Tipsy is brought in to manicure Karan’s image in public. “A wife and a happy family man image can only change people’s perception,” says Karan’s friend Zoya (Karishma Tanna), who he sleeps with whenever he is in a bad mood.

Karishma Tanna plays the CEO of a production company. But she is mostly seen trying to sort out Karan’s messy life. While Karishma is one of the most glamorous and fit female actors we have on the small screen, she overacts in some parts. Hiten Tejwani is introduced as Sakshi’s friend Ved, who has accepted her and her daughter so that he can have a family life. He is also the public prosecutor fighting against Karan Khanna. He does his job well, as always.

Iris Maity plays Sanam, the upcoming actor who tries to frame Karan in the case. She has a sad expression throughout the show, for reasons best known to the makers. Vatsal Sheth also makes an impressive cameo appearance as rising star Aryan Khanna, whom Karan helped become a star. And years later, he is the one plotting to bring down Karan using Sanam.

The parts when Karan tries to deal with the failure of his films will definitely pull the audience’s heartstrings. In an industry where success is temporary, the superstar is seen trying to find a place in a party and is conspicuously ignored by his colleagues and the media. In this filmy love story, what will also get your attention are the episodes titles – each one is a romantic movie name.

Verdict: Watch Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 3 only for Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.