Karnan, The Last Hour and Cinema Bandi: What to watch on May 14

Are you done watching the much-awaited Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai? If yes, you probably need to catch up on some meaningful content, and if not, maybe you can consider the new releases that the streaming platforms have added to their content library today. You have an interesting bouquet of shows and films to choose from.

Here are the new titles releasing on OTT platforms today:

Title Platform Language The Last Hour Amazon Prime Video Hindi Alma Matters Inside the IIT dream Netflix English Karnan Amazon Prime Video Tamil The Woman In The Window Netflix English Cinema Bandi Netflix Telugu Proximity BookMyShow Stream English The Underground Railroad Amazon Prime Video English Battala Ramaswami Biopikku ZEE5 Telugu

Karnan: Amazon Prime Video

Dhanush in a scene from Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. (Photo: Twitter/dhanushkraja) Dhanush in a scene from Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. (Photo: Twitter/dhanushkraja)

Starring Dhanush as a rebel who refuses to be defined by his caste, Karnan opened in theatres in April to a positive response from critics and the audience. The film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan also stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar praised Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj’s film. In his review, he gave 5 stars to Karnan and wrote, “This film needs to be experienced emotionally and visually. It is an approximation of generations of sufferings of people, who have been subjected to unspeakable atrocities owing to where they belong in the caste hierarchy.”

The Last Hour: Amazon Prime Video

Supernatural crime thriller The Last Hour revolves around a shaman named Dev (Karma Takapa) who has got the power of seeing what happens in a person’s last hour. Arup Singh (Sanjay Kapoor), a police officer who gets transferred to Dev’s town to investigate a series of murders, joins hands with him to use his power in solving the murder cases. Whether Dev will help Arup or will he use his power to save what he treasures most forms the narrative of the Amit Kumar directorial. The web series also stars Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen Robin Tamang and Shaylee Krishen.

Alma Matters Inside the IIT dream: Netflix

A poster of docuseries Alma Matters: Inside the IIT dream. (Photo: Riti Mohapatra/Instagram) A poster of docuseries Alma Matters: Inside the IIT dream. (Photo: Riti Mohapatra/Instagram)

Directed by Pratik Patra and Prashant Raj, the three-part series looks at the academic pressure faced by the students of IIT Kharagpur and what it takes to be an IITian. The docuseries also features ace-comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, sharing his experience of being a part of the esteemed educational institution.

The Woman In The Window: Netflix

The Amy Adams-led thriller is the story of an introvert, Dr Anna Fox, who likes keeping a tab on what goes around in her neighbourhood. Things go haywire when she discovers that all is not okay with the seemingly perfect family, The Russells. Helmed by Joe Wright, the film is based on A.J. Finn’s popular book of the same name.

Cinema Bandi: Netflix

Cinema Bandi starts streaming on Netflix from May 14. Cinema Bandi starts streaming on Netflix from May 14.

The Telugu comedy-drama is about an auto-rickshaw driver who finds an expensive camera in the backseat of his auto and decides to make a movie with it. He plans to use the profit he earns from it to bring power and water supply to his village. The film’s tagline reads, “Everyone is a filmmaker at heart”. Helmed by debut director Praveen Kandregula, Cinema Bandi is backed by Raj & DK under their production house D2R films.

Proximity: BookMyShow Stream

Eric Demeusy’s sci-fi drama Proximity is about a young NASA scientist who is abducted by extra-terrestrials. But, when no one believes his story, he becomes obsessed with finding proof which leads him on a journey of discovery. The movie stars Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan and Christian Prentice star in prominent roles.

The Underground Railroad: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the historical drama, based on author Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name, stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase Dillon and Joel Edgerton. The film revolves around a young woman named Cora who makes an amazing discovery during her attempt to break free from slavery in the deep south.

Battala Ramaswami Biopikku: ZEE5

Helmed by Ram Narayan, Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku tells the story of Ramaswamy who has two wishes in life. One, he wants to practice monogamy and lead his life like Lord Rama and, second, he wants to shine in the business of selling sarees. But, due to some unforeseen circumstances, he ties the knot with three women. Altaf Hassan, Shanthi Rao, Satvika Jay and Lavanya Reddy play lead roles in this comedy-drama.