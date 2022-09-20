scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Karm Yuddh trailer: Paoli Dam channels Cersei Lannister in this desi Game of Thrones

Karm Yuddh stars Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Khattar, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Ankit Bisht, Pranay Pachauri, Soundarya Sharma and Chandan Sanyal among others.

Paoli DamThe trailer for Karm Yuddh is out (Photo: Disney Hotstar)

The trailer for the show Karm Yuddh has just dropped. The Disney Plus Hotstar series features an ensemble cast that includes Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Khattar, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Ankit Bisht, Pranay Pachauri, Soundarya Sharma and Chandan Sanyal among others.

Based in the city of Kolkata, this Game of Throne-esque family drama focuses on the power-hungry lives of the Roys, who have dominated the economic horizon of the city for decades. It captures the quest for control over their flourishing business. However, there are fissions within the family and soon it’s an internal war, with Paoli Dam’s Indrani Roy at the center. Of course, the show has all the usual ingredients that one sees in every crime drama these days—-blood, seduction, gunshots, a lot of rich people, conspiracies and a lot of backstabbing.

The synopsis of the show reads, “As a factory of the Roy Group Of Industries catches fire with 40 people losing their lives, three ambitious entities (The Late Yash Roy’s Elder Son Bhisham Roy, younger Daughter in Law – Indrani Roy and his illegitimate son Guru Shahtri ) within the family begin their journey to grasp the dynasty’s reins. Parallelly, college-going Samar Shastri (Guru’s younger son) and Abhimanyu Roy(Indran’s stepson) are aware of opposing connections to the Roy family but never let that come in between their friendship. Karm Yuddh is the story of one title which has many takers. A story on power-hungry people, family feuds and revenge. In the end, who will win the throne and at what cost – Only time will tell.”

Actor Ashutosh Rana who has carved a niche in Bollywood for portraying particularly dark and villainous roles said in a statement, “Initially, to the viewer, it may feel like I am back to playing a dark role, but the character of Guru Shahstri has too many grey shades. He is devious, convincing, and, most importantly, has the cover of mystery that other players in Karm Yuddh do not have.”

Karm Yuddh will stream on Disney Hotstar from September 30.

