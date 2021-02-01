Karl Urban is off to shoot The Boys season 3

Karl Urban has left to film for the third season of The Boys. He shared the announcement on his social media profiles through a photo in which he is seen mask-clad and inside an aeroplane that is bound for Canada.

Urban captioned the photo, “There’s only one thing that’ll get me to leave Covid free NZ @theboystv season 3. Let’s do it !💥….. In a highly tested , PPE , zone controlled , socially distanced way 😷 Stay safe y’all xo. @theboystv @amazonprimevideo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban)

The Boys. based on the comic-book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, is about a world in which superheroes, with actual superpowers, are real, but instead of being symbols of nobility and goodness like the Justice League and the Avengers, most of them are reckless, violent and uncaring.

The titular vigilante team of rag-tag nobodies are assigned to keep them in line. They attempt to do that by exposing their secrets to the public and generally playing dirty.

Butcher is the leader of The Boys.

Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Kapon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash, Simon Pegg among others also star.

The Boys is one of the most popular and most watched shows for Amazon Prime Video, breaking several records in its second season. The show has also impressed critics, with the second season scoring 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.