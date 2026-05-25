Karisma Kapoor trades glamour for grit in Brown teaser, watch video

The teaser of Karisma Kapoor-starrer Brown is finally out, offering audiences a gripping glimpse into the actor’s new avatar as a troubled cop navigating a dark and dangerous world in Kolkata. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the ZEE5 series marks a striking shift for Karisma as she steps into a raw, de-glam role.

Based on Abheek Barua’s novel City of Death, Brown follows the story of Rita Brown, played by Karisma, an alcoholic detective investigating disturbing crimes while battling her own personal demons.

Watch Karisma Kapoor-starrer Brown teaser here:

The teaser hints at a layered psychological thriller filled with suspense and violence. Surya Sharma also plays a pivotal role in the series.