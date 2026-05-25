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Karisma Kapoor trades glamour for grit in Brown teaser, watch video
Based on Abheek Barua’s novel City of Death, Brown follows the story of Rita Brown, played by Karisma Kapoor, an alcoholic detective investigating disturbing crimes while battling her own personal demons.
The teaser of Karisma Kapoor-starrer Brown is finally out, offering audiences a gripping glimpse into the actor’s new avatar as a troubled cop navigating a dark and dangerous world in Kolkata. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the ZEE5 series marks a striking shift for Karisma as she steps into a raw, de-glam role.
Based on Abheek Barua’s novel City of Death, Brown follows the story of Rita Brown, played by Karisma, an alcoholic detective investigating disturbing crimes while battling her own personal demons.
Watch Karisma Kapoor-starrer Brown teaser here:
The teaser hints at a layered psychological thriller filled with suspense and violence. Surya Sharma also plays a pivotal role in the series.
Brown has already generated buzz as it was selected for the Berlinale Series Market Selects, adding to the anticipation surrounding the crime drama.
Fans’ reaction
Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote, “@therealkarismakapoor in a COP role 🔥 we just cannot wait,” while another commented, “So finally Karishma Kapoor is back not to late.” “Thank God back to entertain number 1 heroine my 90 favourite,” added another fan.
Apart from work, Karisma Kapoor has been in the news ever since her ex-husband and father of her kids, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur died on June 12, 2025, in the UK during a polo match. After his death, the question of inheritance quickly turned into a high-stakes legal fight.
In the ongoing legal battle over the late businessman’s Rs 30,000 crore estate, the Delhi High Court ordered at the end of April that all assets be preserved until the dispute is resolved. The case involves a disagreement between his children with Karisma Kapoor and his third wife Priya Kapur, over his will.
The court ordered that the status quo be maintained on the assets until the matter is fully examined, while also placing restrictions on the handling of certain bank accounts, foreign assets and cryptocurrency holdings.
Karisma Kapoor’s children have reportedly challenged the validity of a will that allegedly names Priya Kapur as the sole beneficiary. Their legal team raised concerns over the authenticity of the document, pointing to several “suspicious circumstances” surrounding its preparation and registration.
Reacting to the court’s decision, Kareena Kapoor Khan ealier shared a cryptic note on social media that read, “Justice and truth will always prevail.”
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