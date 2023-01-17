Karisma Kapoor series Brown part of lineup for 2023 Berlinale Series Market Selects

Actor Karisma Kapoor’s upcoming web series “Brown” has been included in Berlinale Series Market Selects of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

The neo-noir drama show, directed by Abhinay Deo of “Delhi Belly” fame and produced by Zee Studios, is part of a line-up of 16 titles from five continents, a press release stated.

A curation of series with high market potential, the Berlinale Series Market is a joint initiative of the European Film Market, the Berlinale Co-Production Market and Berlinale Talents. It is organised in close cooperation with the Berlinale Series.

“Brown” centres around Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor’s guilt. They must push their personal demons aside to find a serial killer whose belief in his divine purpose makes him unstoppable.

The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

“I am extremely happy to be a part of ‘Brown’ and working with such a fantastic director Abhinay Deo, and Zee Studios who have backed such fabulous content. Playing the role of Rita Brown has been intriguing and creatively satisfying, to say the least. Super excited that ‘Brown’ has been chosen on an international platform, the Berlinale Series Market Select,” Kapoor said in a statement.

Deo said suspense and human vulnerabilities are the key themes that the show explores.

“To be precise, it also carries a time pressure element and a series of mysterious events that shall keep the audiences hooked on to their seats,” he added.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said the company is committed towards presenting stories that can be showcased at the world stage.

“‘Brown’ is the studio’s first attempt at creating a show which is truly world class, and to be part of the eminent Berlinale Series Market Selects for 2023 is a matter of great pride for us. The brilliance of Abhinay Deo behind the camera and Karisma Kapoor in front of it, is surely going to excite audiences worldwide,” he said.

“Brown” also stars Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Helen, KK Raina and Jishu Sen in pivotal roles.