Karisma Kapoor on making digital debut with Mentalhood: All mothers will identify with my character

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor is the latest actor to hop on the digital bandwagon. The actor will make her digital debut with ALTBalaji series Mentalhood. She will play Meira Sharma, a small-town mom, who is trying to navigate through the jungle of momzillas.

Introducing Karisma’s character, Ekta Kapoor posted on her Instagram account, “When BIWI NO1 becomes MUMMY NO1! N now we come to d final introduction! The mommy most like us! The enabler the narrator d perspective!! The anti thesis of the PERFECT MOTHER is the ever growing EVER EVOLVING ONE ! She tries she cries she cares she fails n she never gives up! Cause motherhood is an on going process.”

Ekta posted another picture and shared how Karisma was her first and only choice for the show. She added that it took several meetings and ten fully bound scripts to get her on board.

The producer also shared another post giving out more details of Karisma’s character Meira. “meira sharma ( she was meera but the momzillas call her ‘ meiraaa’ mairaaa’ to make her sound more fashionable)she is d inner voice of all moms ! She navigates her way thru gluten free chips n gajar ka halwa…. bullies n control freaks ……n then blogs all of it!!! She makes us believe1) the struggle is real 2)there are no right answers3)there is strength in supporting n not competing n that4)we are all in it together !!!!She is u she is me. Meet our Mental Mom @therealkarismakapoor as Meira Sharma. A small town mom trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She is you, she is me and she is every mom out there. A tired, stressed out, worrying, caring… mental mom!” she posted.

Excited about her digital debut, Karisma Kapoor, who is a mother of two in real life, shared in a statement, “Out of choice I wanted to be with my family and children. When I heard this script, it was so interesting. The script was about today’s mother and it was so strong. Women of all ages and all those who are mothers will identify with my character. It is also something which I am going through right now.”

Adding that the show will be quite relatable, she said, “Young parents and older parents will identify with Mentalhood. My character is today’s mom and as a human, she will do the right thing and is real. I am thoroughly enjoying shooting with all my lovely co-actors”

Mentalhood will depict the crazy ride of motherhood. Apart from Karisma Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul and Dino Morea will also play important roles. The show will also depict how these mothers manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and eccentricities to raise their children.

Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood is currently being shot in Mumbai and will launch later this year.