Karishma Sharma on getting stereotyped: Can’t help it, I was born hot

ALTBalaji launched its latest web show Hum on Monday. Starring Kushal Tandon, Karishma Sharma and Ridhima Pandit, the series will present the story of three sisters and their roller coaster journey in Mumbai.

Karishma plays the glamourous Isha, who is strong headed and confident about what she wants from life. “The sisters come from a small town. But Isha is very different and has her own set of dreams. The show will talk about the saying that ‘be careful about what you wish for’. Isha’s wishes soon puts not just her but also the lives of others around her in a complex situation,” shared Karishma in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

The actor, who also played the lead in Ragini MMS Returns, is known for her bold avatar. When asked if she is getting stereotyped, Karishma said, “What does bold mean? I am playing roles and each has its own characteristics. They are not just bold but also have a lot of emotions. It’s a full-fledged role with various shades. Bold also means a strong headed confident girl. As for being glamorous, honestly, I can’t help it. I was born hot and there’s nothing I can do about it (laughs).”

Talking about her Hum co-star Ridhima, Karishma shared, “We got along like a house on fire. Although we are completely different personalities, we really bonded well. Our makeup vans were just separated by a door and we would always hang around together. She likes bhajans and I am more into western music, so we would actually have a fusion session during break.”

Hum started streaming on ALTBalaji from July 30.

