Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone trailer piques interest in the actor’s life story

Sunny Leone has been India’s most Googled celebrity for the last couple of years but there must be only a few who might know her life story. To acquaint people with her journey from being a girl-next-door to a Bollywood star now, Sunny is all set to release her biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Before we get to witness the bizarre story unfold on our screens from July 16, the trailer of the web series gives us an insight into the life of the actor.

The more than two-minute-long trailer introduces us to different phases of Leone’s life. From being bullied at school, facing a financial crisis during her teenage days leading to her entry into the adult film industry, her first photoshoot for Penthouse magazine to her relationship with her father, everything in the trailer piques interest in the web series. Sunny plays herself in the film and Rysa Saujani, 14, essays her younger version. The trailer ends with a recap of her controversial 2016 interview, where she gave the interviewer befitting replies despite being put in an awkward situation.

Watch the trailer of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone

However, the trailer of the web series misses out on certain things which are known about the Jism actor. Hopefully, the web series will introduce to the world, a Sunny Leone known to none.

Sharing the trailer on her Twitter handle, Sunny wrote, “Hey everyone…here is the trailer to #KarenjitKaur #KarenjitKaurOnZEE5 cant fully explain how I feel but scared and excited pretty much sum it up.”

Talking about a screen adaptation of her life, the Indo-Canadian actor told IANS, “Initially, my answer (to make a show on her life) was that I wasn’t sure. But once I started hearing about what the director and the production house wanted, I started having an interest in it.”

