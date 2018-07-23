Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone leaked on Tamilrockers

Zee5’s web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone traces Sunny Leone’s journey from the American adult industry to Indian film industry. Zee5’s web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone traces Sunny Leone’s journey from the American adult industry to Indian film industry.

Sunny Leone’s biographical web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone has been leaked on Tamilrockers. The Zee5 web series traces Sunny’s journey from the American adult industry to Indian film industry and has been streaming on the service since July 16. Sunny has appeared in movies like Jism 2 and Ragini MMS 2

Tamilrockers has become notorious for hosting mostly South Indian movies. Recently, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s show Sacred Games was also leaked on the site. Sacred Games is based on the book of the same name by Vikram Chandra and stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte.

Rajinikanth’s film Kaala also fell prey to the pirates and even an HD version of the film appeared on the site. There have been crackdowns on the site’s members but the site is still up and running. In March this year, Kerala’s anti-piracy cell had arrested three members of the site, including the alleged mastermind.

Talking about the experience of shooting for the biopic web series, Sunny had earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “It was a really interesting offer and I was excited. I thought I would be fine but when we started shooting, I realised I was not emotionally prepared. No person would be fine reacting to some really emotional and traumatic moments that they have pushed away. Going through it once again was really not easy and it was quite a challenging time to pull it off.”

