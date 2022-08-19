Kareena Kapoor channels her inner Geet in hilarious video with Varun Sharma. Watch

The latest episode of Case Toh Banta Hai saw Kareena Kapoor Khan as the special guest. The courtroom-based comedy show features Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma as lawyers. The show sees Bollywood celebrities in the witness box as they fight hilarious and weird allegations.
Varun earlier today shared a BTS video from the episode where Kareena is seen flipping through a bunch of papers. Inspired by Sunny Deol, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor says, “Tareekh pe tareekh par insaf nahi mil raha (The hearing date is getting delayed in the case but we are not getting justice). Varun then enters the scene and says, “Aise kaise milega insaaf, har tareekh pe to busy chal rahe ho, kabhi parlour, kabhi designer ki appointment (How will you get justice when you are always busy? Sometimes you are at the parlour. Sometimes you are with a designer).”
View this post on Instagram
Fuming at his comeback, Bebo channels Jab We Met’s Geet as she replies, “Ab tu sikhayega mujhe, Sikhni hu main Bathinda ki, sab aata hai mujhe, train pakadne se lekar case jeetne tak (Now you will teach me? I am a Sikh from Bathinda and I know everything from catching a train to winning a case).” As Varun walks out saying he’s not needed anymore, she again quotes Geet and asks the ‘train’ to be stopped.
Sharing the video, Varun Sharma wrote, “Sikha nahi raha tha, main toh sirf bata raha tha! Ab aap itna keh hi rahe ho toh rukk jaata hoon! @kareenakapoorkhan.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, Anil Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan among others have graced Case Toh Banta Hai.
AAP in the CBI crosshairs: Delhi ministers face a slew of agency probes since 2015, several slapped ahead of polls
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Google Search improvements will ensure you see content made by, and for, people
Retired HC judge to probe death of Haryana DSP during raid on mining mafia
Sports Ministry requests FIFA, AFC to allow Indian clubs play AFC tournaments
Snap reportedly stops Pixy drone just months after it was launched
Little boys salute with pride after being offered sweets by Army man. Win hearts of netizens
Salman Rushdie attack was unjustifiable, says former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain silent?
Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend: ‘You are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy’
NEET UG 2022: Before result is declared, check state level admission process, cut off
Natchathiram Nagargiradhu trailer: Pa.Ranjith promises a trippy, colourful new-age romantic movie
China jails Canadian tycoon for 13 years for finance crimes
Flashback Friday: Vicky Kaushal to Mrunal Thakur, celebs who left us in awe of their style