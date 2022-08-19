Kareena Kapoor channels her inner Geet in hilarious video with Varun Sharma. Watch

The latest episode of Case Toh Banta Hai saw Kareena Kapoor Khan as the special guest. The courtroom-based comedy show features Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma as lawyers. The show sees Bollywood celebrities in the witness box as they fight hilarious and weird allegations.

Varun earlier today shared a BTS video from the episode where Kareena is seen flipping through a bunch of papers. Inspired by Sunny Deol, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor says, “Tareekh pe tareekh par insaf nahi mil raha (The hearing date is getting delayed in the case but we are not getting justice). Varun then enters the scene and says, “Aise kaise milega insaaf, har tareekh pe to busy chal rahe ho, kabhi parlour, kabhi designer ki appointment (How will you get justice when you are always busy? Sometimes you are at the parlour. Sometimes you are with a designer).”

Fuming at his comeback, Bebo channels Jab We Met’s Geet as she replies, “Ab tu sikhayega mujhe, Sikhni hu main Bathinda ki, sab aata hai mujhe, train pakadne se lekar case jeetne tak (Now you will teach me? I am a Sikh from Bathinda and I know everything from catching a train to winning a case).” As Varun walks out saying he’s not needed anymore, she again quotes Geet and asks the ‘train’ to be stopped.

Sharing the video, Varun Sharma wrote, “Sikha nahi raha tha, main toh sirf bata raha tha! Ab aap itna keh hi rahe ho toh rukk jaata hoon! @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, Anil Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan among others have graced Case Toh Banta Hai.