Aamir Khan wonders what he’ll do if Laal Singh Chaddha flops, explains the reasons behind Bollywood’s recent unlucky streak: ‘Of course I’m stressed’

Laal Singh Chaddha co-stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared as the guests on Koffee with Karan 7 episode 5. The two exchanged fun banter with host Karan Johar as they went through the usual gamut of some probing questions, a rapid fire round and the new quiz session.

Through the course of the conversation, Aamir Khan revealed that he is concerned about Laal Singh Chaddha’s performance at the box office. Karan Johar asked him, “Are you stressed?” Aamir didn’t mince words, and said, “Of course I am stressed, kaise sawaal pooch raha hai yaar (What kind of questions are you asking?).” Kareena was surprised to hear this and said, “Are you? But you’re very confident?”

Aamir then explained the satisfaction a filmmaker feels when they achieve their vision, or come close to it. He added that while director Advait Chandan has done a commendable job on Laal Singh Chaddha, this has exacerbates his nervousness further. He said, “We are excited that we have made a good film, lekin agar film logon ko pasand nahin aayi, bahut dil toot jaayega (If people don’t like it, we will be heartbroken).”

Karan then steered the conversation towards Bollywood’s recent unlucky streak at the box office and asked Aamir whether there has been a shift in the audience’s sensibilities, with several South Indian films emerging as blockbusters in the Hindi-speaking belts. Karan joked that Aamir was ‘responsible’ for this, and reminded him of his coming-of-age films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti and Taare Zameen Par, and said that they led to a shift in the mindset of the audience.

Aamir said, “No, no your’e wrong, these are the films of heartland, that have emotion and people connect with them. Taare Zameen Par–every house has a child–Rang De Basanti is an emotional film, it connects at the grassroots. I am not saying make action films, but acchi films banao, take topics that are relevant for people. Not saying we’re doing anything wrong, and every filmmaker has the freedom, but when you pick something that the bulk of India isn’t interested in, you’re starting with something niche.” He also cited the example of Dangal, calling its sensibilities fine and said that it was very rooted in the heartland.

Both Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have appeared Koffee with Karan before. While Aamir has appeared solo twice and once with former wife Kiran Rao, Kareena has appeared on the show with with Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Before Kareena and Aamir, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday have appeared on the seventh season of the popular chat show. The show’s next guests are reportedly Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, who will soon be seen together in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot.