Kardashians’ new series title revealed, watch teaser

E! cable network’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians may have ended in June last year, but the story of this American family will continue in one form or another on Hulu.

The new show is titled simply The Kardashians and a new teaser has been released.

The teaser does not reveal anything in terms of what to expect, but we do not expect anything much different from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. We see Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian. “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins,” the onscreen text reads.

They wish their fans a happy new year. And that’s all.

Kris described the series in a statement quoted by Deadline. She said, “This is the next chapter. In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

You either like these types of scripted but claiming to be unscripted reality shows but actually totally scriped ‘reality’ shows or not. If you liked the original, you will like this one as well.

The long-running original series traced the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family.

Kim Kardashian shared the trailer with the caption, “New year, new beginnings. 🤍 See you soon @kardashianshulu #TheKardashians.”