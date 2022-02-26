Karanvir Bohra confirmed as a contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, show likely to get postponed

Ekta Kapoor, on Saturday, revealed the name of the fifth confirmed contestant of AltBalaji and MX Player’s upcoming show, Lock Upp. Television actor Karanvir Bohra will be joining Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, and Babita Phogat in the reality show. The show will be hosted by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

Karanvir became a household name after playing the role of Yudi in the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He was last seen on the television in the third season of supernatural drama Naagin, where he appeared in four episodes. Karanvir had also participated in the 12th season of Salman Khan-hosted TV reality show, Bigg Boss.

Also read | Hyderabad businessman files copyright case against Lock Upp, show likely to get postponed

Sharing the teaser, Ekta wrote on Instagram, “@karanvirbohra ko hai qubool, hamaari queen ka har ek rule! Watch #LockUpp streaming soon on @altbalaji & @mxplayer.”

Interestingly, the TV czarina refrained from mentioning the release date of the show since Hyderbad’s civil court has put an interim stay on her show’s release. Hyderabad businessman Sanober Baig approached Hyderabad’s city civil court citing that Lock Upp is based on his registered idea of a show called The Jail. As per Baig, he had shared the concept with Endemol Shine India’s Abhishek Rege, who he says ‘backstabbed and ditched’ him.

Earlier, Lock Upp was supposed to host 16 controversial contestants getting locked up in jail for 72 days and was scheduled to start streaming on AltBalaji and MX Player from February 27.