Karan Tacker says he ‘didn’t want to disappoint’ Amit Lodha in Khakhee The Bihar Chapter: ‘What he has done is commendable’

Actor Karan Tacker feels when portraying a real personality onscreen, the responsibility of doing justice to that person is on the actor’s shoulders. Karan recently played the role of IPS officer Amit Lodha in the web series Khakhee: The Bihar Chapter. Karan says that since it wasn’t a biopic, he made his own character sketch of Lodha.

Speaking at Agenda AajTak, Karan said, “I feel like a Bihari already. When I first heard the story, I found it very interesting. It has been written beautifully. I also read the book on which our show is based. The person whose life we are portraying is an IPS officer who has faced a lot of difficulties. We are portraying his life’s twists and turns. I was very excited to be a part of it. When you try to emulate a real person’s life on screen, and you know all these incidents are not fiction but reality, you get more motivated to play it. You don’t want to disappoint the man and the people associated with him.”

The actor added, “I made sure that I made my own character sketch of Amit Lodha because it wasn’t a biopic. It is based on a book, Bihar Diaries. Luckily Neeraj (Pandey) sir gave me the free hand.”

Praising Lodha for his work, the actor said, “What Amit Lodha has done is commendable. He went to stay in a small place. He left his family behind at home to deal with the criminals. I had to understand his mindset because leaving a family behind when there could be a simultaneous attack on them is brave. My intention was to get his mind more than his body language or the way he talks.”

Meanwhile, the Bihar IPS officer is facing trouble after the release of the Netflix series. A case was filed against him for corruption and allegedly entering into a commercial agreement with the OTT giant while holding a position in the government office. Following the charges, he has been suspended.

The statement said that during the investigation by the department, the allegations of corruption against Lodha were found to be true, based on which a case was registered on December 7 by the Special Vigilance Unit under sections 120B and 168 of the IPC along with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act IPC Act.