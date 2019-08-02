Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge: We had a lot of fun shooting for BOSS

Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge starrer BOSS – Baap of Special Services is currently streaming on ALTBalaji. The whodunnit drama will see KSG and Ghatge’s characters Sudhir Kohli and ACP Sakshi Ranjan take on criminals in their own inimitable style.

Advertising

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actors talk more about their show, experience of working together and attempting action for the first time.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What is BOSS – Baap of Special Services all about?

Karan: It’s about some very interesting cases and how we solve them differently. There is a professional unit led by Sagarika’s character. And then there’s me who has a very different way of dealing with things. I am basically the rotten apple in the box (laughs).

Sagarika: Yes, he is the outcast in the team. BOSS has a very interesting take as we will be seen solving different cases every episode. And then there’s a larger picture around what’s happening in Karan’s character’s life and why is he here with the team.

Advertising

This is the first time that you both are doing full-fledged action roles. Any challenges that you faced?

Sagarika: The whole shoot was actually a lot of fun.

Karan cuts in: Fun, fast but also very challenging.

Sagarika: Because we shot at very extreme temperatures, it was either very cold or too hot. We also wrapped up the shoot really fast. As for the action sequences, it was exciting for both of us. Towards the end of the show, we had some really thrilling moments. Overall, it was a really fun experience. The people involved in the show were really nice. I think it’s been one of my most enjoyable times on a set.

You both are also making your digital debut with the series. Any difference you found in the medium?

Sagarika: There is actually no difference. As an actor, when you are in front of the camera, you have to give your 100 %. It can be aired on different medium but the work for us is the same.

Karan, you are already a rage playing Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and now fans are excited to see you in a new avatar.

Karan: The best thing about my fans is that they are always excited. Whether I am playing a role or just painting or singing, they get really happy about everything. But yes, it’s fun for them to see me in two different characters now. And that makes me really happy.

Even after so many years, Sagarika, you are still identified as the Chak De! India actor. How do you feel about that?

Sagarika: It makes me feel good. It’s been over 10 years that the film released and people still remember my character and even the dialogues. I feel really proud of Chak De! It will always be the closest project to my heart. It’s because of the film, that I am still around.

Why should we watch your show?

Karan: Because it has a lot of fun, masala and new things. It has many things that we both haven’t done before.

Sagarika: It’s got some amazing thrill, comedy and even a little bit of romance. It’s written really well and so it’s a perfect blend of everything.

Advertising

BOSS – Baap of Special Services also stars Gaurav Gera, Ayaz Khan, Kanika Maheshwari and Sonali Raut among others.