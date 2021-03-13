Karan Singh Grover on quitting Qubool Hai, doing Qubool Hai 2.0: ‘Asad has always been with me’

As much as fans are excited about Qubool Hai’s new outing, Karan Singh Grover is also looking forward to see himself as Asad on screen. The actor will be reprising the role in web show Qubool Hai 2.0, a spin-off of his Zee TV drama, also starring Surbhi Jyoti.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Grover said that the character has always been close to his heart, and when he got to know the show will be created in a new universe, he couldn’t hold his excitement. “I have worked the hardest on Asad Ahmed Khan. He is very close to me, and the fans. And to know he would be seen in a new world, for a new show, was a win-win situation for everyone,” he said.

Karan further added that it did not even take long for him to slip into the ‘Asad’ mode as he has always been a part of him. He shared, “I have a very different way of working, which many wouldn’t call healthy. When I put in a lot of work, that character stays with me. So Asad has always been with me, within me. When I was told to get back as him, it didn’t even take a microsecond to say yes. Somewhere, he was excited inside me, knowing that it’s his turn now.”

The original show aired in 2012 and was much loved by fans for its progressive storyline. However, Karan Singh Grover shocked everyone when he decided to quit the show at its peak the next year. While there were claims of him being sacked because of his ‘bad boy’ behaviour, the actor maintained that he wanted a break from television. Post the show, he went on to star in films like Hate Story 3 and Alone, while the show continued to enjoy a successful run till 2016.

On asked if he ever regretted the decision or had second thoughts of rejoining the show, the 39-year-old, with his inimitable crooked smile said, “Not at all.” He went on to add that he had consciously decided to do a TV show for a year but managed to stay for a longer time with Qubool Hai.

“Asad is a very heavy character and I needed to break way from playing it every day. When you are being someone like him for more than 12 hours, everyday, you start getting disconnected with the reality. That was my major issue. I think if anyone wants to maintain the standard of creativity, then you cannot stretch it for long. Then it becomes mundane,” the actor shared.

KSG, as he is fondly called, recently made his digital debut with Dangerous alongside wife Bipasha Basu. And now with Qubool Hai 2.0 also making quite a noise, Karan shared that the web has created a great space for everyone in the creative field. He added that with everyone and everything evolving around, as entertainers, it’s time to unleash one’s creativity, and make the world a more beautiful place.

However, given the medium has recently been under the scanner with demands of ‘bans’ for many shows and platforms being embroiled in court cases, does it scare him or make him unsure about its future, we asked. “At this point, I think all creative people should be doing what they are best at. I think it’s important to keep focussing on our responsibilities and helping each other evolve. Other than that, nothing scares me, except for heights,” Karan Singh Grover concluded with a smirk.

Also starring Mandira Bedi, Aarif Zakaria, Lillette Dubey, Qubool Hai 2.0 is streaming on ZEE5.