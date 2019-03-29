Karan Singh Grover: I seek Bipasha Basu’s guidance in everything

Karan Singh Grover is all set to make his digital debut with Boss: Baap of Special Services. The ALTBalaji series will also star Sagarika Ghatge. While Karan will play a mysterious con artist Keshav Pandit, Sagarika will essay the role of an ACP.

Advertising

Karan or KSG, as he is fondly called, made his debut with Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. Post the show, he gained popularity with his serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. The actor reportedly quit TV to focus on his Bollywood career. Karan has played the lead in films like Alone and Hate Story 3. The 37-year-old actor is married to Bollywood star Bipasha Basu.

Karan recently spoke to indianexpress.com over a call about his upcoming project.

Excerpts from the conversation:

The first look of Boss-Baap of Special Services looks quite interesting. Please tell us more about it.

Advertising

Honestly, it is as interesting and amazing as it looks. It’s a very well written show. Also, I have known the director (Ankush Bhatt), and have worked with him earlier. He is a box of talent. And then it’s Ekta Kapoor. I think she knows things better than most people. If she has greenlighted it, trust me, it’s going to be an exciting project.

You were earlier supposed to do Judaai for ALTBalaji. What happened to that?

The timing went off with everything on that show (laughs). Initially, it took a long time to find the female lead. Then when we started shooting, she broke her leg, then I got injured. Maybe it wasn’t meant to happen at that time. And so when Boss came in, we decided to go with it first.

You are playing a con man in the show. How was the experience?

It’s a lot of fun. It’s a layered character, who is a criminal, solving crime cases. The cops are also doing the same job but he takes a different route. It’s actually a very fun character to play.

In a time, when everyone is jumping on the digital bandwagon, what took you so long?

It had to be the right script and the right people. I have followed a lot of shows on the web, while some are amazing, some just go overboard, with no censorship in the medium. I recently loved Mirzapur and Sacred Games. It’s entertaining and has a big shock value. The digital has become a more convenient option for the audience to consume content. One doesn’t need to wait for a particular time to watch it, and can even do it on the go.

Your last film 3 Dev got stalled just a couple of weeks before it was about to release. As an actor, how does that affect you?

Of course, it’s pathetic when something like that happens. Not just actors but an entire team works so hard and it’s disappointing when the film doesn’t see the light of the day. But then you need to understand that everything happens for a reason. It needs the right time.

Do you miss the massive fandom you enjoyed while doing television?

I have been extremely lucky to have the same amount of love and support even when I haven’t been around. They have been so faithful that it’s overwhelming sometimes. My fans are my extended family and they are also waiting for me to be back soon.

As a married couple, how much do you and Bipasha discuss work?

We do talk about work. There’s not much of guidance that I can offer her. But anything interesting that she reads, she does tell me. Personally, I seek her guidance in everything. She is very sorted in life and has the best advice. It’s mandatory for me to tell her everything as she is my go-to person in all regards.

It’s been quite a long journey in the industry, what do you see when you look back?

I see that I have been very lucky with the kind of roles I did, and even the people I’ve worked with. And then I have so many fans out there who love me unconditionally. It feels like I have a superpower gifted by God. Yes, there are things that I could have done better, and then there are some which I have done better than others. I have always known that performing arts is where I want to be. Apart from acting and music, I am now writing and even painting. I am enjoying this facet of my personality.

Advertising

Boss: Baap of Special Services also stars Mishal Raheja, Daljiiet Kaur, Kanica Maheshwari, Sonali Raut, Ayaz Khan, Mahesh Shetty, Gaurav Gera among others.