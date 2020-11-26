Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti-starrer Qubool Hai 2.0 to stream on ZEE5

Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover will share screen space again in ZEE5's Qubool Hai 2.0. (Photo: Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram)

Popular television show Qubool Hai is all set to return, this time as a 10-episode series on ZEE5. The lead actors from the original TV show, Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti have been retained to play the popular characters of Asad and Zoya. Apart from them, the show will also feature Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles.

Qubool Hai 2.0 will be directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto and produced by Mrinal Abhigyan Jha under the banner MAJ Productions. The romantic drama is set to go on floors soon and will launch in 2021.

Excited about playing the role of Asad Ahmed Khan again, Karan Singh Grover shared how Qubool Hai had broken many stereotypes when it first launched.

“This time the stakes are much much higher for Asad and Zoya and the scale is international. It’s a great initiative by ZEE5 to bring back classic shows in a way that not only millennials but avid TV lovers would enjoy it in a rejuvenated manner. We are looking forward to start shooting and hope people shower the web series version the same love as they have earlier. I am extremely excited to kickstart this project,” shared Grover in a statement.

Aparna Acharekar, Programming head of ZEE5 India, added that bringing back the reboot of Qubool Hai is like a sweet memory from the past that can instantly put a smile on one’s face. Acharekar is certain that fans of Qubool Hai will definitely enjoy watching the digital series.

