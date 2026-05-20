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Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash on Desi Bling: ‘Everyone said they won’t last two weeks’
The moment that TejRan fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, as Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash in a grand fashion on Netflix India's Desi Bling.
The moment that TejRan fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. Karan Kundrra proposed to his longtime girlfriend and fellow actor Tejasswi Prakash in the grandest way possible. Much to her teary-eyed surprise, he popped the question on the Netflix reality show Desi Bling.
How did Karan propose to Tejasswi?
On Dubai Bling, which premiered on Wednesday, May 20, Tejasswi can be seen in disbelief as she walks onto the location, where Karan and their fellow contestants have planned a grand proposal for her. With “Will You Marry Me?” glowing across the water at a stunningly decorated venue, Tejasswi saw Karan go down on one knee instantly as she tried to hold back tears. “Tejasswi Prakash, will you marry me?,” asked Karan, down on one knee. Tejasswi continued to cry as she responded, ““I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop.”
🚨 Big Congrats to @tejasswiprakash & @KaranKundrra on the release of your new Netflix show Desibling today! ❤️
Hardik Shubhkamnaye TejRan! This one is going to be a massive SUPERHIT 🔥#ElvishArmy ke taraf se full-on support hai TejRan family ko!
Let’s trend this show worldwide!… pic.twitter.com/d7WL5IOm38
— Rajput (@Jaisinghrahhr8) May 20, 2026
“Jab hum mile the, toh bahut kuch hua tha… Jab hum bahar aaye, sab ne kaha tha ki yeh toh 2 hafte nahi tikenge. Kisi ne kaha tha main fake hu; kisi ne kaha tu fake hai (When we first met, so much happened back then. When we got out, everyone said their relationship won’t last even two weeks. Somebody said I’m fake, someobody else said you’re fake). It’s been four years. We’ve seen everything, and we’ve been through everything,” a visibly emotional Tejasswi recalled her and Karan’s early Bigg Boss 15 days.
Karan also returned the favour by saying his emotional speech. “‘Imperfectly perfect love story’, yeh tune hi term diya tha (you gave us this term). Every year that I spent with you, it has changed the meaning of love for me. I never thought I would ever fall in love or commit. I want to thank you for bringing out the man in me, the man who has the guts to say, ‘This is it. It’s now and forever,'” said Karan.
The TejRan story
Karan and Tejasswi’s love story began on popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 back in 2021. Both of them made it to the grand finale in 2022. While Tejasswi beat Pratik Sehajpal to emerge as the winner, Karan was the second runner-up. Unlike several Bigg Boss pairs who split up weeks or months after they exit the house, Karan and Tejasswi continued to go strong.
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They even appear as contestants on season 3 of the reality show Laughter Chefs on Colors TV and JioHotstar. Their relationship developed a loyal fanbase, who refer to them as “TejRan”. Fans have flooded social media to express their joy over the latest development, which comes after months of waiting and several speculations of a split. They now await the news of TejRan’s official engagement ceremony.
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