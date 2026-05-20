Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash on Desi Bling: ‘Everyone said they won’t last two weeks’

The moment that TejRan fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. Karan Kundrra proposed to his longtime girlfriend and fellow actor Tejasswi Prakash in the grandest way possible. Much to her teary-eyed surprise, he popped the question on the Netflix reality show Desi Bling.

How did Karan propose to Tejasswi?

On Dubai Bling, which premiered on Wednesday, May 20, Tejasswi can be seen in disbelief as she walks onto the location, where Karan and their fellow contestants have planned a grand proposal for her. With “Will You Marry Me?” glowing across the water at a stunningly decorated venue, Tejasswi saw Karan go down on one knee instantly as she tried to hold back tears. “Tejasswi Prakash, will you marry me?,” asked Karan, down on one knee. Tejasswi continued to cry as she responded, ““I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop.”