Karan Kundrra and Naghma Rizwan to star in ALTBalaji’s It Happened in Calcutta

ALTBalaji is set to present another yesteryear story with It Happened in Calcutta. On Monday, Ekta Kapoor announced the cast of her latest show. While popular small screen star Karan Kundrra will play the male lead, newbie Naghma Rizwan has been chosen as the face of the series.

Set in ’60s-’70s in the ‘city of joy’, It Happened in Calcutta will revolve around a young girl Kusum, who aspires to become a doctor. She would get into Calcutta Medical College, where she would come across a flamboyant, cocky, arrogant and devastatingly handsome boy Ronobir, and fall in love with him. Apart from the turbulent love saga, the series will also touch upon the pertinent events of the time – cholera epidemic and world war.

Interestingly, Ekta Kapoor auditioned more than 300 girls to play the role of Kusum. Also the producer, through a social media post, shared that it took more than two years to conceptualise the project. She shared, “Soon in an hour or two launching a fave that’ll launch a 1000 ships naaaah just a show after a 2.5 year wait! #it happened in Calcutta is a love saga based in d ‘60 during the cholera epidemic n then in 70’s during d war! A love blooming admist tragedy.”

Naghma Rizwan hails from Mumbai and is a well-known model. Talking about her acting debut, Naghma, in a statement, shared, “It feels really great that the universe has presented me with such a wonderful opportunity. The whole 60s & 70s vibe, Calcutta and of course getting to play this strong and beautiful character Kusum seems really magical and I feel really connected to all. I am sure Ekta Kapoor must have seen something in me beyond my exterior beauty and also my potential as an actor and for that, I am truly grateful to her. If someone sees that spark in you, you got to keep the fire burning. My mother always said I’m a blessed child and now I truly feel it.”

It Happened in Calcutta will soon go on floors and launch by the end of the year. ALTBalaji on its official social media page shared the first look of Naghma’s character. It posted, “Our quest for that perfect face over 2.5 years led us through 300+ auditions across India. Introducing our new talent @NaghmaRizwan as Kusum, starring with @kkundrra in our upcoming web series #ItHappenedInCalcutta. Filming soon. Stay tuned. #ALTBalajiOriginal @ektaravikapoor.”

In another tweet, Ekta also introduced Karan Kundrra’s character, “Ronobir is played by @kkundrra ! We will soon launch d face playing kusum! My most ambitious period love saga !!!!.” Karan was earlier seen in ALTBalaji’s Dil Hi Toh Hai 2.

The actor posted a video sharing his excitement on being a part of the show. He also wrote, “A love blooming amidst tragedy!! #ItHappenedInCalcutta A love saga with the backdrop of the Cholera outbreak and the ‘71 war!! With over 2 years of hard work and research, finally it’s time to begin work on my most exciting bag till date! Again a big thank you @ektaravikapoor.”

The makers are currently in the process of casting other actors, and will soon make an announcement about the same.