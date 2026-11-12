Karan Johar was ‘traumatised’ after Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul’s KwK episode: ‘It was terrifying’

Karan Johar shocked the internet when he announced that the ongoing ninth instalment would be the last season of his chat show, Koffee with Karan. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he blamed it on a multitude of reasons — from struggling to get more time as a filmmaker to celebrities not being open to speaking candidly on the Koffee couch. He also confessed that the toughest controversy on his talk show to come back from was when cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya appeared on the show during its sixth season.

Karan Johar on ‘trauma bonding’ with Hardik, Rahul

“What happened with Hardik and Rahul was terrifying for me. I’m not an avid cricket watcher. I’m one of those who follows film passionately, but never watches cricket. But I started watching every match Hardik and Rahul were playing because I was rooting so hard that I hoped the boys were okay. I feel personally responsible every time it happens,” Johar said in the interview.