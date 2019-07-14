Karan Johar to turn Student of the Year into a web series?

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to expand the world of Student of The Year. According to an Asian Age report, the director is looking to adapt the film franchise into a web series.

Advertising

Apparently, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra, who appeared in SOTY’s first installment of the franchise, will make an appearance in the web series along with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who took over the silver screen in SOTY 2.

The plot and the drama will be completely different, as far as packaging and presentation are concerned.

Meanwhile, Karan has his hands full with various projects.

The filmmaker is producing Netflix original film Guilty, starring Kiara Advani. “Today a filmmaker with an interesting idea has so many avenues to connect with the audience, and Netflix is definitely one of the most exciting among them. As a content creator, there has never been a better time to tell stories. Guilty is a film that explores a personal, powerful subject where a small-town girl takes on the structures that protect perpetrators of rape. Ruchi Narain is helming the film as a director, and we at Dharmatic, could not be more excited than to see her vision come alive across 190 countries on Netflix,” the director had earlier said in a statement.

Apart from that, he is also working on Ghost Stories, an anthology consisting of four short film segments to be directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.