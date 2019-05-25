Karan Johar to host dating show What The Love? on Netflix

Toggle Menu
Karan Johar is set to host dating show What The Love? With Karan Johar on Netflix. He will be sharing his thoughts on love and relationships, but with an unexpected twist, the streaming giant said.

Karan Johar turned 47 on Saturday. (Source: Netflix India/Twitter)

Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to host dating show What The Love? With Karan Johar on Netflix.

The director, who turned 47 on Saturday, will be sharing his thoughts on love and relationships, but with an unexpected twist, the streaming giant said.

“This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we’ve decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by @karanjohar. ‘What The Love? With Karan Johar’, coming to Netflix!” it tweeted.

Sharing Netflix’s post, Johar wrote, “Where there’s chemistry, there’s always a way! Can’t wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! @BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction.”

What The Love? With Karan Johar is produced by BBC Studios India. Netflix is yet to announce the show’s premiere date.

