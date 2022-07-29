scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Karan Johar tells Ananya Panday she ‘hates her contemporaries’, she says, ‘I think people don’t like me’

A recurring theme on Thursday's episode of Koffee with Karan was host Karan Johar trying to get guest Ananya Panday to admit that she doesn't like her contemporaries and they don't like her.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 9:02:36 am
Karan Johar and Ananya Panday on Koffee with Karan. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Host Karan Johar was determined to extract one confession in particular from guest Ananya Panday on Thursday’s episode of Koffee with Karan. Ananya, who was launched by Karan in Student of the Year 2, appeared on the chat show with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Liger is also co-produced by Karan.

On the show, Karan kept implying that Ananya isn’t too well-liked in the industry, and and that she, too, doesn’t care much for them. From asking her questions about her equation with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to predicting that jealousy might creep in when Ananya’s childhood best friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan also make their acting debuts, Karan didn’t let up despite Ananya’s best efforts to play it safe.

During the Bingo round, Ananya revealed that she had ignored a co-stars advances, and when Karan asked who, she named her Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria. “She kept attacking me on the couch, she keeps trying to kiss and hug me,” Ananya said. Karan was in disbelief. “Tara Sutaria?” he asked. And Ananya said yes. But, she said, she ‘ignored’ her advances. “That’s fine, you’re not into Tara.” Ananya replied, “I love her, but…” Karan couldn’t help but laugh. He said, “You don’t love her.”

In another round of quick questioning, Karan asked Ananya directly, “Are you jealous of your contemporaries?” And Ananya replied, “No, but healthy competition is there… I have my insecurities. You’re going to make me cry on the show. I get insecure on stuff, because I really want to be the best.”

His next question to her was: “Is there somebody you don’t like in the business?” Ananya replied, “No, right now I like everyone.” Karan followed-up with, “Do you think somebody doesn’t like you?” Ananya replied, “I don’t know if they don’t like me, but I think people don’t like me… I can see people not liking me. I won’t be surprised.”

Later in the episode, Karan played the two truths and one lie game with Ananya. Her two statements were, “I kiss and tell, and I hate my contemporaries.” She asked Karan to guess which is the truth and which is the lie out of the two statements. Karan said that he is sure that she kisses and tells, which means that this was a truthful statement. “But I also think she hates her contemporaries, and she’s lying about the fact that that is a lie. That is not a lie, that is also a truth. She has no interest in her contemporaries, I can quite…” Karan added. “I don’t have to give this answer,” Ananya said. “You may not have to say it but your face said it all,” Karan finished.

Koffee with Karan season 7 debuted in July. Guests who’ve appeared on the show this season include Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Sara and Janhvi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar.

