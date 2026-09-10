Karan Johar supports Rhea Chakraborty, calls out Mallika Sherawat’s comment on jail term

The Traitors Season 2 wrapped up on 3rd September with Krystle Dsouza and Rida Tharana emerging as the winners for this season. While an interesting season ended, the drama and fireworks around it refused to die down, so to give closure to all the contestants, a Traitors reunion happened on Wednesday, where all the contestants from the Karan Johar-hosted show got a chance to confront and clarify everything that went on inside and outside the game. While the atmosphere in the room remained quite intense throughout the reunion, one highlight was when Karan Johar confronted Mallika Sherawat for her comment about Rhea Chakraborty’s jail term.
Mallika Sherawat’s dig at Rhea Chakraborty
During the first three episodes of the show, Munawar Faruqui was evicted, and what followed was a heated argument between Rhea and Mallika. During the Circle of Shaq, where Munawar Faruqui was voted out, the stand-up comedian accused Mallika of being too calm in the game. He said that given that this is Mallika’s comeback, she wasn’t doing enough on the show. Mallika was quite offended by Munawar’s comment on her comeback, and later, when she discussed it with her fellow players, Rhea tried to explain to Mallika what Munawar meant.
During that conversation, Mallika told Rhea, “Is this game about a comeback? I would also then say, ‘Oh, Rhea, you were in jail, and this is a big comeback for you.'” While Mallika’s comment didn’t go down well with Rhea, at the reunion, Karan confronted Mallika about it and pointed out how wrong her comment was.
At the Traitors Reunion, Munawar Faruqui and Mallika Sherawat once again had a confrontation. While Mallika was upset over Munawar calling her fake, she said, “Munawar Faruqui couldn’t handle my calmness in the game; I didn’t know being calm here is also a crime. I was told on the Circle of Shaq that it felt as if I was on drugs. I found that a misogynistic comment and felt bad about it. You can comment on my gameplay to doubt me in the game, but to say that I am drugged, he started accusing me of being so calm. Calling this my comeback, this game is not about a comeback…”
Just then Karan Johar added, “But Mallika, your line about Rhea’s comeback went viral… Don’t you think that particular line was perhaps below the belt?” Clarifying what she said, Mallika added, “I didn’t make it go viral; the audience did. Why do I even argue with the internet? And why was the comment below the belt?” Later, Karan Johar explained, “Struggling inside with what she has gone through, as opposed to anybody else’s struggles here, is very different. What happened with her in real life, at a very tough time, is not something anyone humane would talk about.”
Mallika later said, “I did go after that and apologize to her; it’s there in the episode, after that we even got along really well.”
Rhea Chakraborty wasn’t a part of The Traitors 2 reunion for reasons unknown; Parul Gulati was also absent after the event. Her absence came after she was accused of bribing a crew member to leak crucial secrets from the game, which helped her catch the Traitors.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More