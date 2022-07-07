scorecardresearch
Karan Johar reveals Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal romance began on Koffee With Karan: ‘It started on this couch’

Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan is all set to return and the director has revealed some interesting trivia about his show.

July 7, 2022 4:18:38 pm
koffee with karanKatrina Kaif first expressed her fondness for Vicky Kaushal on Koffee with Karan. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram, Star World)

Karan Johar’s much anticipated talk show Koffee with Karan is all set to return and in the run-up to the series, the filmmaker has revealed that it was on his show that the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif romance began. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Karan revealed that he “loved” that the VicKat romance started on his couch.

“I love the Vicky Katrina romance. I love that it came out of nowhere, it was beautiful and it started on this couch,” he said. For those who don’t remember, Katrina Kaif had shared that she might good look with Vicky Kaushal and hearing this, Vicky Kaushal was floored. The two did not appear together on the show but one can imagine that this added spark to their romance. The couple got married in December 2021 in a lavish but intimate wedding in Rajasthan.

Karan also opened up about the fact that his show is also instrumental in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic love story as Alia had confessed her love for RK on the show, way before they started dating each other.

Also Read |Kangana Ranaut reminds Karan Johar of her surgical strike on Koffee With Karan: ‘Ghar mein ghuss ke maara tha’

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director shared with Bollywood Hungama that he does not take his show very seriously but the audience is really invested in the stories that come from the show. Talking about the show’s success, Karan said, “It has done much more than I ever expected that it would do.” Karan revealed that the first episode he ever shot was on August 16, 2004, and his first guests were Saif Ali Khan and Priety Zinta.

“I never thought this show would be anything. I thought it was me chatting with some of my industry friends, we’ll do a season, maybe another and it’ll fizzle out like most talk shows have,” he said.

Koffee with Karan’s first guests this season are Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The two will be co-starring in Karan’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The show starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.

