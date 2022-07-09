Karan Johar reveals Aamir Khan will be a special guest on Koffee with Karan 7, but fans will miss watching Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan started with a bang on Thursday. The first guests of the season, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, set the benchmark for the level of fun that one can expect from the seventh season of the show. While an earlier promo revealed a few guests that will be seen on the season, Karan has now revealed that Aamir Khan, who has not featured in any trailer yet, will be a special guest this year.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Karan was asked if the Dangal actor will be a part of the chat show, he said, “Well, Aamir, yes.” Karan was also asked if his frequent collaborator Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of KWK. To this, Karan said, “Shah Rukh, I think should really only explode at the time of Pathaan. So I know he is not doing much, not facing any media right now and that’s the best decision for him because when Pathaan does come, it’s going to be a tsunami at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan has kept people waiting and the more they wait, the more they will really give back in terms of love, to I believe the biggest star of our country.”

Shah Rukh Khan was the first-ever guest on Koffee with Karan with Kajol. Since then, SRK has appeared on the show seven times. He was last seen on the fifth season of the show with Alia Bhatt.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, has appeared on the show three times. His first appearance on the show was with his ex-wife Kiran Rao, the second was with his Dangal co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh and his third appearance was a solo one.

In an earlier chat with PTI, Karan was asked if he was planning to bring together Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh for an episode of the show. “Getting the three Khans is an impossibility. I cannot pull that off, I’m not admitting that I can. I can’t pull off two of them together, forget three,” he said.