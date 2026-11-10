‘Karan Johar pushed Shahid Kapoor off the stage during the wedding,’ recalls Kiara Advani

Karan Johar-hosted Koffee With Karan Season 9 will soon host Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra and the channel recently dropped a promo featuring the two stars. This is Kiara and Sidharth’s first appearance as a couple, as they are expecting their second baby soon. Both these actors have appeared on the show on many occasions previously.

In the promo, Kiara recalled an incident from her wedding when Karan pushed Shahid Kapoor off the stage when he was performing for the couple during their pre-wedding festivities.

Introducing the couple, Karan called Sidharth effortlessly suave and Kiara an eternal beauty. During the conversation, Karan recalled their magical wedding celebration, to which Kiara said, “Should we tell them what song you danced on? Shahid thought he should go on stage and give him company, and Karan, you threw him off stage.”

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Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra on how his life changed after marrying Kiara Advani: ‘I have another person I have to take care of’

The couple also answered some witty questions asked by KJo. Answering if they role-played off-screen, and if yes, did they have a specific character, Sidharth said, “We don’t want to bring work home and definitely not into our bedroom.” Karan also asked what that one thing Sidharth and Kiara did to make sure that their date night didn’t just end with dinner. Kiara touched her belly and replied, “Bas abhi, I am happy with dinner.”

Sharing their promo on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, “He manifested a bright future with her on this couch, and now we’re catching up on their happily ever after! This Koffee date is extra special.”

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell in love on the sets of Shershaah. The couple got married in February 2023. The couple was blessed with their first daughter, Sarayaah, in 2025. In October, the couple announced their second pregnancy.

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In 2023, talking about how marrying Kiara Advani changed his life, Sidharth Malhotra said on Koffee With Karan, “I came to Bombay about 16 years ago, and I lived by myself for the initial years with friends. I shared rooms and apartments, and now I have this one person I have dated, and obviously, there is so much love. I feel more responsible now; I feel like I have another person I have to take care of. She motivates me to work harder. Both of us have that upbringing; even though she grew up in Mumbai, she is very disconnected. She is not so skewed by whatever is happening in the industry or behind the camera; I like that. I find that very refreshing. She could be in any profession… She handles her stardom in a way, possibly in a similar way, that I like. Even today, we like spending time together and meeting families. I never had a family in Bombay, but now I do, thanks to her.”

Sidharth also spoke about embracing fatherhood spoke and shared on The Great Indian Kapil Show last year, “Whether it is taking care of their food or their sleeping pattern, these days, late nights of different levels are happening. Feeding happens at 3-4 am. I am only playing a supporting actor right now, who is just standing and watching everything. I have changed diapers, and now I have also experienced an oops moment without a diaper.”

Recently, when Sidharth also appeared on Bigg Boss 20, he told Salman Khan, “Becoming a father is the best role possible. We have a very adorable daughter. She is almost 15 months old now. She has started saying and learning new words every day. The best feeling in the world. Hopefully, it will stay like that.” Two weeks after this appearance, Sidharth and Kiara announced their second pregnancy.