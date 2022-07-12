scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Karan Johar promises Akshay Kumar’s Koffee with Karan episode with Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be ‘a riot’, reveals how Khiladi star is different from Ajay Devgn

Karan Johar teased the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan featuring Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and called it a 'riot'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 1:03:21 pm
Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen together on Koffee with Karan. (Photo: Screengrab/Disney+ Hotstar)

Karan Johar admitted in an interview that he is asked about updates on his chat show Koffee with Karan more than his films. Over the last decade-and-a-half, Karan has become one of the foremost interviewers in the entertainment industry, thanks to the controversial talk show, which returned for a seventh season last week.

In an interview leading up to the show’s premiere, he spoke about tricks of the trade, and revealed how to handle guests with different personalities. He was asked, in particular, about Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

Also read |Karan Johar recalls how dad Yash Johar ‘never thought it was strange’ that he was dancing to Jaya Prada’s moves as an eight-year-old

He told Bollywood Hungama, “I believe in the power of listening, and the power of reading the room, and then taking the interview forward. Sometimes, you know that the actor is being held back, so you open them up slowly. Or sometimes, an actor is talking too much, so you take them another way. Sometimes, you have two people, so you divide that, to make sure the conversation is not focused on one person. A lot has to go on in your own brain when you’re doing an interview.”

Asked how he handles contrasting personalities like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, Karan said, “You know that Ajay Devgn is a deeply intense, private and silent man, but he’ll say one word and it’ll be impactful. You have to make sure that the conversation gives him that ability, that strength. Because he says one line, and that line will be a trending line. He’s a very well-spoken man. Akshay is a lot of fun. He comes alive with the guest next to him. We’ve had Akshay with Tina, his wife. It was a riot. We’ve had him with Ranveer Singh, it was a riot. And trust me, his episode with Samantha is another riot.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investmentPremium
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investment

The debut episode of Koffee with Karan season 7 featured guests Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who spoke about their tight friendship and their respective partners, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranveer also entertained audiences with his mimicry of actors such as Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan. Koffee with Karan will return with a second episode on Thursday. Akshay will be paired with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in an upcoming episode.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

baahubali prequel
7 Years of Baahubali The Beginning: Five best sequences from the film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement