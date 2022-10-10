Karan Johar on why Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor didn’t appear on Koffee With Karan 7: ‘Next time…’

Karan Johar isn’t particularly hassled about the criticism that was levelled at the latest season of Koffee with Karan. KJo received much flak for constantly quizzing his celebrities about their sex lives on the show, as well as the regular references to Alia Bhatt—to the extent where the star herself requested him to not mention her in public.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar said he will continue to do what pleases him. He said, “Maybe I’m curious about people’s sex lives so I asked about them. Maybe I am very proud of Alia, and it comes out in every conversation of mine. So we have to police myself when I get that feedback. I read it.”

While this season’s Koffee featured many regulars including Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, many of the other big stars did not feature on the show. Shah Rukh Khan, who has appeared several times on the show, was severely missed by fans. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is known to avoid the talk show for fear of more controversy.

On why they didn’t appear, Karan explained, “It was 12 episodes. We were restricted by not calling more than 26 people. We called Ranbir, he teases me that he won’t come on KWK ever, I’ll try and convince him for the next season. I’m hoping we can do something solid with Shah Rukh Khan for the next season, he’s been such a big part of it and everytime he has appeared, he has been magical.” However, Gauri Khan did feature on the show and during the ‘Call Karan’ segment, she phoned SRK, and fans were thrilled to hear his voice at least on the show.

Explaining what has changed about the show, KJo said that everyone ‘is a lot more prepared’ with their answers. “They’re a lot more careful with rapid fire, and I’m hoping that we cross the bridge in the next season. Everyone’s coming across as guarded—than they were, and that sometimes it’s not the syntax of Koffee. They don’t want to upset anyone. There’s a fine line between being funny and offensive, and I hope we can be on the line.” One of the most prominent examples of this was Kareena, who is normally known to light up KWK with her candour and blunt answers, was surprisingly reserved, when she featured this time with Aamir Khan on the show.

In the past two years Bollywood celebrities have been subject to inordinate amounts of hate and many sections have run campaigns against them accusing them of nepotism, among other things. Their old candid Koffee with Karan interviews were pulled out where they had given breezy answers about other celebrities during rapid fire, which became fuel to drive the negative agenda against them. Koffee with Karan Season 7 saw celebrities dodging potentially problematic questions and giving safe answers that wouldn’t land them in trouble.