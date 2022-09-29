scorecardresearch
Karan Johar explains why Taapsee Pannu hasn’t featured on Koffee with Karan, after she said her sex life ‘isn’t interesting enough’ for her to be invited

Taapsee Pannu had earlier claimed that her sex life wasn't interesting enough for her to be featured on Karan Johar's show, Koffee with Karan.

Taapsee PannuKaran Johar explains why Taapsee Pannu wasn't on his show (Photo: Instagram/ Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar)

Karan Johar revealed why he hasn’t called Taapsee Pannu on his popular chat show, Koffee with Karan. Taapsee had famously said earlier that her ‘sex life isn’t interesting enough’ for her to be invited, in what could be seen as a dig against the show. In the final episode of Koffee with Karan’s seventh season, ‘jury members’ Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, Niharika NM and Tanmay Bhat brought up the subject, and Karan offered his explanations.

Kusha Kapila asked, “Is there a sort of vetting process that you do?” Karan answered, “It’s 12 episodes, and you have to choose combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee, I will request and ask her to come on the show when we can work out an exciting combination, and if she declines, I’ll be sad.”

During the promotions of Dobaaraa earlier this year, Taapsee was asked why she hadn’t ever featured on the show. She answered, “My sex life is not interesting enough to be invited to Koffee with Karan.” In a live Instagram interaction with Fever 104, Taapsee had said, “I have a boring life, what will you ask me? Which linkups, which relationships? All exciting part of my life is out in open. But that’s not exciting enough to be spoken on that kind of show. It can be spoken about on a news talent show.” She also said that it is just a ‘chat show’ and expressed her surprise at how it has become a mark of validation.

Karan Johar just wrapped the seventh season of the show, which featured celebrity guests including Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani among others.

