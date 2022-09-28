Karan Johar reveals he is ‘fashion buddies’ with Ranveer Singh: ‘We constantly text each other saying…’

Filmmaker Karan Johar returned with the seventh season of his controversial chat show, Koffee with Karan. The season featured Koffee regulars and a few debutants, including Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor with Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani. As the season draws to a close, the finale will see social media stars Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait, along with popular content creators Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, on the couch. The four get together to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards and troll him as well.

During the course of the conversation, KJo, who is a popular male fashionista, will open up about sharing the title with Ranveer Singh, who is known for his flamboyant choices. He said, “Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies. We constantly text each other saying you killed that look. It then reached a point when we realized it was only us complementing each other, no one really bothered.”

In the earlier promo, we see Karan Johar getting playfully trolled by the ‘judges’ and interrogated with the same questions that he uses for his guests on the show. Karan also plays the game of Bingo that he always subjects his guests to, and made several revelations including the fact that he was terrified of his mother. Towards the end of the video, Karan said that he was now rather stressed. “Oh my god! I have never been so stressed on my own show! I can literally feel beads of sweat roll down!” Karan will also get called for constantly referring to Alia in every episode and will face scrutiny about the relationship that he had referred to in one episode, with Varun Dhawan.

Koffee with Karan will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.