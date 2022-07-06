‘Pay me what you’re paid’: Karan Johar reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s condition to appear on Koffee with Karan

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who will return as the host of the controversial talk show Koffee with Karan this week, spoke about his ‘close friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s flat-out refusal to appear on the show. Ranbir told Karan that too much is at stake on the show, and that things said on the air are often held against celebrities for years.

In an interview with NDTV ahead of the show’s seventh season premiere on Wednesday, Karan was asked if he took Ranbir’s refusal to appear on the chat show ‘personally’. He said, “Not at all. It’s his prerogative. Because you’re so close, you have to be that much more understanding.” Ranbir has appeared on the show before, and suffered backlash after comments made by Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in an earlier episode.

Explaining what Ranbir said told him, Karan said, “He said, ‘I’m not coming, kuch gadbad ho jayega, it’ll stay with me for life, I’m not coming’. He teases me, he says, ‘You pay me what you’re getting and I’ll come’. I said, ‘Why should I pay you? I’m paying you enough for the movies you’re doing.’ And I respect that. Just because they’re close friends, it doesn’t mean they should come. I will never pressurise anybody, because I feel you have to come off your own free will and live up to the reputation of the fun aspect of the show. If you come half-heartedly, it’s going to be counterproductive.”

Karan also shut down rumours that he’d pulled off the coup to beat all coups and united the three Khans of Bollywood to make a joint appearance on the show. Asked if Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan will be featured together as guests, Karan said, “No, no, they’re not coming together. I don’t have the power to pull that trio. I can get them to a party, not on the show. I can’t manage two also of this triumvirate.”

He was making a reference to his star-studded 50th birthday bash recently, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, but featured notable appearances by the three Khans as well. Koffee with Karan season 7 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7; the first episode features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the guests.