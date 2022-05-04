scorecardresearch
Exclusive| Koffee With Karan not to discontinue, to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

We can confirm that Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is not ending its run. It will now stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Updated: May 4, 2022 1:01:11 pm
As fans rued that Karan Johar-hosted Koffee With Karan was ending its run after six glorious seasons, we have good news for you. The celebrity chat show will now stream on Disney+ Hotstar, as per our sources.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karan Johar posted on social media, “Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I would like to think we have made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning.” The message came days after speculation suggested that a new season of the chat show was in the offing.

Even as fans started reacting to the news, our sources said that it was a marketing ploy and the show will now be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In 2021, Karan Johar hosted special episodes of Koffee With Karan for the streaming major. He invited the cast of Disney+ Hotstar’s Empire on a special episode titled Koffee Shots with the Empire. Later, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan were also seen promoting their film Atrangi Re in a special episode titled Koffee Shots With Atrangi Re. The two episodes exclusively streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Koffee With Karan first aired on 19 November 2004 on Star World. The show concluded its sixth and final season on 17 March 2019.

