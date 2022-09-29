Karan Johar denies being partial to Janhvi Kapoor and bullying Sara Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan, reveals the truth

Koffee with Karan 7 came to an end last night with an ‘awards show’. The episode, hosted by Karan Johar, featured social media influencers and comedians, Niharika NM, Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat and Danish Sait as jury members. The guests brought up several issues that have been discussed during the course of the season, including Karan’s constantly name-dropping Alia Bhatt and his perceived partiality to Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan.

Niharika NM mentioned that Karan Johar called Janhvi ‘hot’, while he grilled Sara about coming from a broken home. “As somebody who was raised by a single parent, I would’ve cried. That poor girl was so strong,” said Danish Sait. “And there were comments made about who’s hotter, who’s frugal with money, who’s going to get the next Dharma project,” added Kusha Kapila.

Karan denied being partial to Janhvi over Sara and revealed why it might have come across that way. He said that there was a technical glitch, which resulted in Janhvi winning the rapid-fire round. But when it was later revealed that Sara had actually won, Karan tried to overcompensate by praising Janhvi. The goof-up wasn’t shown in the episode.

He explained, “I love Sara, she’s also working with us—two feature films. We started our season shooting the Sara-Janhvi episode. He revealed there was a technical error after the rapid fire round which showed Janhvi as the winner. Janhvi was so happy, and five minutes later we had to say it was a mistake. I felt so guilty that I started calling her hot, and that entire part was cut, and it came across that I was just being partial.”

Koffee with Karan featured celebrity pairings such as Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, among others.