Karan Johar to turn love guru for Netflix show What The Love!

Karan Johar is playing cupid in Netflix show What the Love. Karan Johar is playing cupid in Netflix show What the Love.

Karan Johar is set to help youngsters find love through Netflix’s reality show – What The Love! The trailer of the show dropped on Wednesday giving a sneak peek into how KJo and his team will help participants forgo their single status.

According to the trailer, Karan will call upon his friends from the industry like Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, Ali Fazal, Parineeti Chopra and Huma Qureshi as counsellors for the contestants. Karan’s team will also include stylist Maneka Harinsinghani and makeup artiste Shaan Muttathil.

As per the makes, the “dating makeover show” will bring together real people searching for true love and help them overcome “self-doubt, past baggage and other mind blocks”.

Talking about his new show What The Love!, host Karan Johar said, “Love, match-making, and hosting — What The Love! With Karan Johar has given me three things that come naturally to me, all in one go! We have all been through difficult phases of self-doubt and low confidence, which often affects our ability to put ourselves out there. Through this show, I want people to look inward and truly love and accept themselves, so that they can find their path to their happily ever after.”

Produced by BBC Studios India, What the Love! begins streaming on Netflix from January 30, 2020.

